Devin Brugman Shows Off Amazing Curves In Brown Tube Top And Tight Jeans

Monday Swimwear co-founder Devin Brugman captivated thousands of her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, September 23, when she uploaded some stunning new photos of herself.

The 29-year-old was photographed seemingly in her office in Beverly Hills for the three-slide series. Devin positioned herself in the center of each frame, striking three candid poses.

In the first photo, the model sat down on her desk, in between her Apple MacBook and a bouquet of flowers, and grabbed her locks with her right hand. She smiled widely as she kept her eyes closed. In the second image, she had a beverage up to her mouth, as she looked to her left. The third snapshot displayed her holding the paper cup up with her left hand as she smiled and stared down in front of her.

Her long, highlighted brunette hair was styled in slight waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. The locks were parted to the right in most of the images. Her nails appeared to be perfectly manicured, complete with almond-shaped French tips.

Devin showed off her curvaceous physique in a brown tube top. The bandeau-style garment tightly wrapped around her bosomy assets and revealed a hint of cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of formfitting, faded denim jeans that highlighted her curvy hips and pert derriere. A brown belt went around the bottoms’ waistband, highlighting her slim core. She accessorized the look with a necklace, hoop earrings, several rings, and a pair of sunglasses.

In the post’s caption, the model indicated that her outfit was designed by Revolve, an online clothing company she has promoted in the past, and L’Academie, a Los Angeles-based brand.

The photos quickly gained traction with social media users, amassing more than 7,000 likes in just two hours after being uploaded. Dozens of followers also vocalized their admiration in the comments section, complimenting the stunner on her form, good looks, and ensemble.

“Babe your body is insane,” one individual commented, following their compliment with a series of fire emoji.

“You are the cutest,” chimed in another admirer.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a third fan asserted.

“Golden brown skin, Mexico treated you well,” a fourth user proclaimed, adding a smiley face emoji to their compliment.

The model’s Instagram feed is filled with jaw-dropping photos of her killer figure. She most recently uploaded an image on September 21, in which she sported a tiny white bikini designed by Monday Swimwear, per The Inquisitr. That photo accumulated more than 23,000 likes.