Christina Milian Stuns Fans In Black Semi-Sheer Savage X Fenty Lingerie

Christina Milian took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself wearing Savage X Fenty. The singer and actress is an ambassador for the brand and is the perfect candidate to sell their clothing.

The “When You Look at Me” hitmaker stunned in a semi-sheer black lingerie top that was relatively low-cut. The garment displayed her decolletage, which she left bare with no necklaces. Milian paired the ensemble with matching panties and went barefoot for the occasion. She accessorized herself with a couple of bracelets and kept her nails short with no polish. Milian styled her dark wavy hair down with a side part.

The 38-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped sitting down on a wooden floor in front of a plain white wall. Milian was captured next to a mirror that was hung on the wall. The entertainer gazed to the right and looked at herself in the reflection. Milian showcased her side profile, which highlighted her stunning facial features. She crossed one leg while raising the other.

In the next slide, Milian directly looked up at the camera lens while being photographed from a higher angle. She placed one hand on her leg while resting the other on the floor behind her.

For her caption, she used the well-known “mirror mirror” quote from Disney’s iconic Snow White movie. She also tagged the Savage X Fenty account with the hashtag “SavageXAmbassador.”

In the span of 50 minutes, her post racked up more than 50,000 likes and over 470 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.4 million followers.

“Getting more and more beautiful sis,” one user wrote.

“I don’t know about the fairest, but I do know you are the prettiest!! You’re killing it!!” another person shared.

“Wow, stunning. Black looks good on you,” remarked a third fan.

“You are aging backward,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Milian. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a short-sleeved dark gray Ramones T-shirt that featured the band’s name in red and the members’ names in white. Mandi paired the outfit with skintight high-waisted pants that had studs going down each leg. She opted for red zip-up sneakers and opted for black cat-eye sunglasses. Milian held onto a bag that matched the color of her footwear and sported her curly locks down while applying a bold red lip.