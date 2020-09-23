Alexa Collins Flaunts Incredible Curves In Skimpy Gold Bikini & Crochet Pants

On Wednesday, September 23, American model Alexa Collins shared a sizzling snap with her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 24-year-old posing in front of what appears to be a living room with a wooden hut ceiling. A gray sectional couch can be seen in the background. According to the post’s geotag, the picture was taken in Miami, Florida.

Alexa stood with her shoulders back and her legs spread. She wrapped one of her arms around her body, as she touched the side of her face. She tilted her head and gazed directly at the camera, parting her full lips.

The social media sensation flaunted her fantastic figure in a gold bikini that featured what appears to be a bandeau top and a pair of low-rise bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit put her incredible curves and toned midsection on display. She also sported a sheer white jacket and light brown crochet pants. Alexa finished off the look with layered necklaces and a silver watch worn on her right wrist.

For the photo, the blond bombshell pulled back her luscious locks in a half-up hairdo, giving her fans a better view of her gorgeous face.

In the caption, Alexa noted that she was about to upload a new video on YouTube. She then encouraged her followers to “show some love” for her channel, which has over 1,000 subscribers.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 12,000 likes. Quite a few of Alexa’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You look perfect @alexacollins,” wrote one fan, along with numerous fire emoji.

“A goddess if there ever was one,” added a different devotee, along with a fire, heart-eye, and smiling face emoji.

“Baby you are fully attractive and sensual in anything you wear, cause you are gorgeous [A]lexa,” remarked another admirer.

“D*mn Alexa so amazing you are incredible,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Alexa is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore black lace lingerie. That post has been liked over 16,000 times since it was shared.