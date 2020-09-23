Vanessa Christine Shows Off Her Curves In A Comfy And Cozy Outfit

Instagram model Vanessa Christine went online on Wednesday, September 23, and treated her 540,000-plus followers to a set of new snapshots.

In the pics, Vanessa rocked a pink-and-white lounge skirt set. It included a crop top which showed off a glimpse of her bare midsection. She teamed the top with a matching skirt which accentuated her pert derriere and provided her users with a glimpse of her toned legs.

She wore her brunette tresses down, swept them to one side, and cascaded them over her shoulders and bosom. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of small earrings and accessorized with dark sunglasses that she wore on her head.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Miami, Florida. The photoshoot took place outdoor, during the daytime. She seemingly stood on a road, against the background of some buildings.

In the first snapshot, she struck a side pose and stood with her legs spread apart. Holding one of her hands behind her head, Vanessa flashed a smile and closed her eyes. The second image was similar to the first one but this time, she touched her sunglasses and gazed straight at the lens.

In the caption, Vanessa informed her users that outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, adding that the post was sponsored by the brand.

Within five hours of posting, the pictures garnered more than 13,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Vanessa’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared 230-plus messages in which they praised her amazing figure and pretty looks.

“Damn, you look absolutely gorgeous!” one of her fans commented.

“Looking pretty in pink! I love this pict,” another user chimed in.

“You’re toooo gorgeous, Vanessa. Keep slaying it, queen. You are the best and the most favourite model of mine,” a third follower wrote.

“What a wonderful photograph, you look awesome. Please, reply to my comment,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “incredible,” and “so sweet,” to let Vanessa know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support, including Kiersten Figueroa, Valeria Orsini, Alexis Clark, and Nicole Borda.

Vanessa uploads her sultry photographs on the photo-sharing website from time to time. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on September 13, she uploaded a new pic in which she rocked a very revealing white dress, one which displayed major underboob. To date, the post has accrued more than 20,000 likes.