Alexis Clark Gets ‘Cozy’ In Cropped Sweater & Sheer Lace Panties

Alexis Clark got cozy in her latest sultry Instagram share on Wednesday. The model took to her feed to share a few images in which she stood outside and rocked a cropped sweater with minuscule lace panties that put her bodacious backside on show. She looked incredible in her casual yet sexy attire.

The photo showed Alexis leaning against the black door of what looked to be a patio or balcony. In the background, a dim room with an ironing board could be seen. The influencer stood beneath natural light that perfectly highlighted her assets and gave her skin a healthy-looking glow.

Alexis’ outfit included a cream-colored knit sweater with nothing underneath. The top lifted up to reveal her bare underboob, though she kept the photo Instagram-friendly by scribbling over her chest. When pulled down, the shirt cut off at her tiny waist.

Alexis’ rock-hard abs were on display between the top and a reddish-brown lace thong with a silky band. The front of the undies rested low on her tummy, while the sides came up high above her hips and hugged her curvy figure. The material was completely see-through. The high cuts also exposed the babe’s shapely legs and pert derriere.

Alexis styled her blond locks down in loose waves.

In the first image, the model faced away from the camera and wrapped her hands around the door frame. She arched her back and stuck her derriere out as she peered over her shoulder with bedroom eyes.

The second photo saw Alexis with one leg bent as she arched her back once more. She raised her arms to play with her hair, which caused the sweater to ride up. One side of her chest was mostly exposed as the hem of the shirt folded under. She parted her lips slightly and gazed with narrowed eyes.

The post was liked more than 53,000 times in a few hours. It also received just over 650 comments, mostly from fans who gave Alexis compliments.

“Every single picture you post is a banger,” one fan wrote with flame emoji.

“This is what perfection looks like! Gorgeous,” another user added.

“U are so hot and it is killing me,” a third follower penned.

“You are absolutely stunning!” a fourth person wrote.

Alexis’ fanbase knows that she can slay any look. In another post, she sported a barely-there red bikini that did nothing but favors for her curves and certainly drove viewers wild.