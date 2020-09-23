Model Cindy Mello Shows Serious Cleavage In Bra & Panties For Latest Sultry Update

Model Cindy Mello flaunted her curves in an alluring photo for her latest Instagram upload. In the snap, she was photographed wearing a matching bra and panties set that gave fans an eyeful of her assets while she struck a sultry pose.

The Brazilian bombshell has been active and showed off various looks on the social media platform this week, but this was her most revealing recent post. This was part of a photo shoot that saw Mello lay back on a white couch, which helped highlight her stunning figure.

Mello – who is known for appearances in Sports Illustrated, GQ, and Maxim – was captured from the thighs up as she laid down on the sofa. Her backside was on a seat while her head and shoulders rested on a back cushion. She was photographed from the side as she raised her right leg and crossed her arms across her midsection in a pose that helped embellish her cleavage. Mello’s long black hair was swept to the left side of her head and it cascaded over her shoulder. Her mouth was agape as she shot a sensual look at the camera.

The 25-year-old sported a nude-colored bra that had white trim and small shoulder straps. Mello let the right strap hang off her shoulder. She wore matching high-waist panties that helped accentuate her fit thighs and booty. Her tanned skin popped against the light sofa, and viewers were treated to a glimpse of her toned stomach and bust.

For the caption, the social media influencer tagged the photography and marketing team of France Duque and Jesse Rambis. She also included a white heart emoji before uploading the snap on Wednesday.

Many of Mello’s 1.1 million Instagram followers quickly flocked to the seductive pic, and nearly 48,000 showed their approval by hitting the like button in just over four hours after it was posted. She received almost 300 comments in that time, as her replies were peppered with fire and heart-eye emoji. The model’s comment section was flooded with compliments in both English and Portuguese.

“Might be my all time fav,” one follower wrote.

“OMG…THAT IS FIRE…THAT BURNS MY EYES,” an enthusiastic fan replied.

Multiple followers commented on how happy they were to see that Mello’s legs were not photoshopped.

“I love that your stretch marks are visible,” an Instagram user wrote.

“It’s the stretch marks for me,” another responded while adding a heart-eye emoji.

