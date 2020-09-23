Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Killer Abs In Bikini Top And Spandex Shorts

Georgia Gibbs thrilled many of her 711,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday, September 23, in her most recent post. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a three-part series in which she rocked stretchy shorts and a bikini top that showed off her killer abs and overall figure.

Gibbs was photographed as she sat at a wooden table on what appeared to be a balcony, which overlooked the ocean and some green vegetation. Her blond hair was swept to the side and styled in soft, natural waves.

She wore a pair of black biker shorts with a high-rise waistband that came up above her navel, hugging her slender midsection while showcasing her toned upper stomach. The spandex number clung to her lower body and highlighted her long, slender legs. Gibbs paired it with a matching bathing suit top featuring small triangles that were widely spaced on her chest.

Gibbs completed her look with a pair of black sneakers with white outsoles.

Gibbs captioned the photos with a lengthy message in which she addressed the change of season. She shared that she has lived the past year living in winter, as she left US — where she was previously living — during the cold months and moved to Australia when it was starting to cool as well.

She also revealed that the post was an add for AVRE, a brand of sustainable footwear. Gibbs wore the brand’s sneakers made from recycled plastic bottles, she noted.

As always, her fans wasted no time in sharing their reactions to the post. Within four hours, it has attracted more than 7,200 likes and upwards of 45 comments. Many of them took to the comments section to interact with her message and others used the occasion to compliment Gibbs on her beauty and charisma.

“Totally agree with you! [red heart] @georgiagibbs_ But how cute!” one user wrote.

“I need to get my body moving! [crying emoji] Would love a view like this,” replied another follower.

“You’re amazing Georgia!!” a third fan chimed in.

“I miss you and your beautiful energy,” added a fourth user.

Gibbs is well known among her fans for wearing sportswear in her Instagram posts and for pairing them with inspirational and candid captions. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, she recently shared another slideshow that saw her wearing a pair of high-waisted teal biker shorts and a matching sports bra. In the photos, she could be seen striking differing ballet poses. She told her fans that she wanted to be a professional dancer before she started modeling.