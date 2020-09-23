Anthony Fauci Slams Rand Paul For Comments On Coronavirus Herd Immunity

Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease expert, took aim at Republican Sen. Rand Paul on Wednesday for his suggestion that coronavirus cases might have curbed in New York due to herd immunity, CNBC reported.

The exchange began when Paul attacked the state’s pandemic response and argued that current evidence suggested that herd community — not lockdowns — is responsible for the flattening of the curve in The Empire State and New Jersey. Fauci responded by accusing Paul of misrepresenting the facts in both Wednesday’s Senate hearing and in the past.

“They got hit very badly, they made some mistakes,” the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said of New York’s COVID-19 response.

“Right now if you look at what’s going on right now, the things that are going on in New York to get their test positivity 1% or less is because they are looking at the guidelines that we have put together from the task force of the four or five things of masks, social distancing, outdoors more than indoors, avoiding crowds and washing hands.”

As reported by The Hill, Fauci highlighted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield’s claim that over 90 percent of the American population remains at danger of contracting coronavirus. He also noted the director’s claim that the virus has infected as much as 15 to 20 percent of the population and highlighted the data’s conflict with Paul’s comments.

“If you believe that 22% is herd immunity, I believe you’re alone in that,” he said.

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

According to CNN, herd immunity would require at least 60 percent of the population to possess coronavirus antibodies for the process to take effect. As the publication noted, no region of the country is close to this crucial number.

Fauci and Paul have clashed on many occasions. In a July Senate hearing, Paul took aim at Fauci for his promotion of public health measures against the pandemic — such as lockdowns — and suggested they are causing more harm than good.

As The Inquisitr reported, the Kentucky Senator also took aim at Fauci in July and accused him of acting as the sole authority on the virus. Fauci pushed back against the opthamologist’s criticisms and claimed he is using his position as a physician, scientist, and public health official to provide advice based on the available scientific evidence. The clash came amid a discussion on transitioning Americans back to schools and workplaces while ensuring that the pandemic is kept under control.