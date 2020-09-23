Britney Spears Rocks Red Bikini, Fully Extends Legs Up In Air, & Tells Fans To Look At Photos Upside Down

Britney's fans looked for deeper meaning in her beach snapshots.

Britney Spears showed off her bikini body during a trip to the beach, and she made a fun observation about a few photos that were snapped while she sunbathed in the sand.

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share a new slideshow with her followers. Britney wore a bright red string bikini in all of three of the images. However, due to the way that she posed, the cups of her triangle top were the only parts of the swimsuit that could be seen.

The “Toxic” hitmaker was lying on her back in the damp sand near the edge of the water. Her arms were outstretched at her sides with her palms facing down. She stuck her toned legs straight up in the air, keeping her feet together and pointing her toes. Her upraised legs created a dark shadow over her body that completely hid her bikini bottoms from view.

The singer’s beach look also included a straw cowboy hat with a creased crown and a wide brim that was bent in more than one spot. There was a dark clump of stringy vegetation on the sand not far from Britney’s head. Foamy white waves crashed on the shore in the background, which included an expanse of sapphire ocean and an azure sky streaked with a few wispy clouds. The first two photos were almost identical, save for the waves. In the third image, Britney had her right knee bent.

In her caption, the Crossroads star advised her fans to look at the pictures upside down. She observed that her body made a “T” when the images were viewed this way. She also listed off a few words that begin with the letter, including “teacher” and “test.”

Britney’s post amassed over 93,000 likes and 2,500 comments during the first hour it was up on her account. As per usual, some of her Instagram followers searched for deeper meaning in her caption and the image.

“I swear she is trying to tell us something in codes and hints. If you are reading this: YOU ARE NOT ALONE,” wrote model Rudy Bundini.

“Is it just me or is she really trying to send out a message??? This has me genuinely concerned,” read another remark,

Other fans added to Britney’s list of words.

“T for trapped,” read one comment.

“T is for TOXIC! But we love YOU in any Type and at any Time (see what I did?)” a fourth fan said.

Britney was already upside down in a video that she shared with her Instagram followers last week. As reported by The Inquisitr, She wowed her fans by walking on her hands while wearing a tiny tube top.