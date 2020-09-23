Kim Cattrall Has ‘No Regrets’ In Sarah Jessica Parker ‘SATC’ Feud

For actress Kim Cattrall, life goes on, even in the midst of a years-long feud with former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker. Cattrall, 64, is expressing that she feels absolutely “no regret” for slamming her Sex and the City co-star in an exclusive interview with the Los Angeles Times, appropriately titled, “Kim Cattrall is done talking about Sarah Jessica Parker.”

The two played besties on the popular HBO show, but a feud was allegedly brewing for much of the time the women were on the small screen together. Cattrall has repeatedly shared that in no way was she ever truly friends with Parker.

“I encourage you to Google it about anything that I’ve said, I feel that that was then, and when I look at what’s going on around me, I just don’t have any regrets,” she said.

She also spilled the beans that a third Sex in the City movie is not in her future, even though Parker is pushing to make it happen. This isn’t surprising seeing as Cattrall famously shaded the actress-turned-fashion designer back in 2017 during an appearance on The Piers Morgan Show. That was when she shared that the two were never really friends; they had a co-worker relationship.

Unfortunately, things got worse in 2018 when Cattrall slammed Parker for offering condolences for her brother’s passing. Cattrall publicly responded to her former co-star’s post on Instagram.

“I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker,” she wrote.

Her post got even more vicious as she dived into just how much she did not need the support of Parker.

“Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Cattrall, who has been making the rounds to promote her new show, Filthy Rich, apparently shocked the 55-year-old mom-of-two. A source close to Parker shared with Hollywood Life that not only was Parker “shocked” at Cattrall’s comment, she has also decided to stay away from the actress and anything to do with her.

Parker ultimately summed up the hurtful comments to the “raw emotions” that Cattrall may have been feeling due to the passing of her brother.

The source went on to state that Cattrall no longer has to worry about Parker reaching out to her, that “olive branch” was allegedly her “final attempt.”