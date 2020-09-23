Amanda Trivizas Flaunts Voluptuous Figure In Revealing Mini Dress While Posing On A Piano

Popular influencer Amanda Trivizas is known by her Instagram followers for sharing sexy content that showcases her fabulous curves. On Wednesday, she did not let them down when she shared an update that saw her flaunting her voluptuous figure in a skintight mini dress while she posed on a piano.

Amanda’s outfit was made from a stretchy green fabric — and she filled it out perfectly. The number had a halter-style neck and a flirty, low-cut back. The front was narrow, giving her fans a nice peek at the sides of her breasts.

The post included two pictures and a video clip of Amanda looking seductive as she gazed at the camera. With bare feet, she sat on the edge of a piano that was situated in a large white room. A row of glass double doors lined one wall and a pool was visible on the other side of the glass.

The post quickly racked up over 20,000 likes and more than 350 comments within an hour of Amanda sharing it.

Her fans seemed to be impressed with how she looked in the dress, and told her so.

“You a symphony for the eyes,” quipped one admirer.

“Blessing my IG feed as always,” a second Instagram user added.

“U look like a golden goddess right now honey,” a third comment read.

“The most beautiful woman,” wrote a fourth follower.

The first frame captured Amanda from the side as she faced the doors. With her hands on her knees, she looked over her shoulder while arching her back. The pose gave her followers a good look at her side boob as well as the sexy curve in the small of her back.

In the second slide, Amanda gave her fans a look at her backside. The photo was taken at a close angle, showcasing the the smooth skin on her back, arms and thighs. The brunette beauty gave the lens a sultry look while her wet hair cascaded down her back in waves. A section of the dress above her booty was wet, drawing the eye to her perky derrière.

The clip used a vintage film filter. It began with by showing Amanda from behind. After giving the camera a provocative look, she tilted her head back. She kept her eyes fixed on the lens as it moved around to the front of her body. With her lips slightly parted, she pouted as the video panned out, showing off how her chest filled the top portion of the garment. The camera zoomed out captruing the front of her body as she ran her hand through her hair. The clip ended zooming in on her face.

Earlier this month, Amanda sent temperatures soaring when she shared a set of snaps that saw her looking smoking hot in a set of mauve underwear.