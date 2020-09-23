Bethany Lily April Shows Off Insane Curves In Tiger-Print Bikini And Jeans

British bombshell Bethany Lily April sent plenty of her 3.2 million Instagram followers into a frenzy on Wednesday, September 23, when she shared a jaw-dropping new video.

The 23-year-old social media influencer was recorded seemingly in her living room. The footage, which was paired to ambiguous music, began with the model posing for a photographer. Bethany then leaned over the camera to put her chest on show.

Other parts of the clip showed the model as she tugged on her bottoms, strutted up to the camera, and grabbed on her locks. She switched between pouting and smiling, as she directed her gaze at the camera’s lens, emitting a flirtatious vibe. Her dog was also visible in parts of the video.

Her long blond hair was styled into two French braids that fell over her shoulders.

The model’s famous figure was on show as she wore a skimpy and vibrant bikini that highlighted her curves. The neon-green, tiger-print top tied around her neck and back. The garment’s tiny cups struggled to contain Bethany’s busty assets, exposing a massive view of cleavage, sideboob, and underboob. The suit’s matching, scanty briefs also highlighted her hips and slim core.

Bethany finished the look off with a pair of faded denim jeans. The pants had large cutouts over the thigh and knee areas, and were left undone by Bethany, likely to showcase her bikini briefs.

In the post’s caption, she directed fans to click on the link in her bio for more content.

The smoking-hot clip proved to be a hit with fans as it garnered more than 19,000 likes and 129,000 views since going live just two hours ago. Hundreds of followers also took to the comments section to verbalize their thoughts on the model’s good looks, her form, and her revealing ensemble.

“Bethhhh, why are you the most perfect human being,” one Instagram user wanted to know.

“This is super hot and beautiful,” a second fan chimed in, adding numerous heart-eye, drool-face, fire, and red-heart emoji to their compliment.

“Absolutely gorgeous, and that body is out of this world,” gushed a third admirer.

“Beautiful face and beautiful body, you have the whole package,” a fourth individual proclaimed, following their comment with a red-heart emoji.

Bethany kindly replied to some of her admirers’ comments, thanking them for their love and support.

The model has updated her Instagram feed with a number of eye-catching posts recently. On September 15, she stunned fans once more when she rocked a tiny lace bikini, per The Inquisitr.