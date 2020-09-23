Golf Star Paige Spiranac Models A Very Low Cut Blouse To Celebrate The Start Of Fall

Social media star Paige Spiranac dropped the jaws her 2.8 million Instagram followers after modeling an autumnal themed ensemble, declaring “it’s now fall” in her caption.

The blouse had an incredibly low v-neckline that left little of the model’s décolletage to the imagination. A bow in the center of the bust further accentuated her curves. The top featured trendy long puffed sleeves with smocking around the wrist. It was also smocked just under the bust and around Spiranac’s waist to highlight her trim torso. The shirt was slightly cropped, ending just below her belly-button, and featured a ruffled hem.

However, what was arguably the most eye-catching aspect of the garment was the fabric’s bright floral pattern. The design was appropriately fall themed, with autumnal flowers and plants in orange, yellow, and rich crimson shades.

Spiranac paired the top with plum colored bottoms. The garment was tight and tailored to show off her enviable physique. It also featured high-waisted silhouette, emphasizing her hourglass figure.

The golf star styled her blond hair into voluminous waves that cascaded down past her shoulders. She also sported a deep side part, with a few locks obscuring her eye in a vintage Hollywood look.

Spiranac posed by staring straight into the camera, giving fans a smoldering glare. She crossed her left arm across her waist and brought her right hand up to her head as if to push away a stray lock of hair.

In her caption, Spiranac noted that though the season was officially “fall,” it was difficult to tell in her home state of Arizona thanks to the 100 degree weather. She concluded the note by jokingly asking the weather to act appropriately autumnal, adding a kissing face emoji at the end of her request.

Fans went wild over the latest update and awarded the post over 34,000 likes and more than 540 comments within just an hour of posting.

“Epitome of beauty and intelligence,” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the compliment with a heart-eye face emoji.

“Stunning today… doesn’t matter the season darling… you have it going,” raved a second.

“How can Arizona not be hot while you’re in it?” joked a third.

“It may be fall — but you are still smoking hot,” echoed a fourth, concluding the comment with several fire symbols.

This is not the first time this week that Spiranac — who has been dubbed the “OG Insta Golf Girl” — has wowed her followers with a season-appropriate ensemble. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she recently sizzled while wearing a schoolgirl style plaid mini-skirt, earning around 140,000 likes in the process.