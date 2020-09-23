Camila Bernal Flaunts Signature Booty As She Attempts To Pull Up Tiny Shorts

Camila Bernal gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers quite a treat on Wednesday, September 23, in her latest update. The Latina bombshell took to the photo-sharing app to post a sultry snapshot of herself attempting to pull up a pair of itty-bitty shorts that barely fit her curvaceous body.

The photo featured Bernal indoors as she posed in front of a blank wall and door. She had her back turned toward the camera, making her round booty the star of the show. She appeared to be near an open window that let in natural light. The photographer was closer to the ground, framing Bernal from the thighs up and focusing in on her backside.

Bernal slightly twisted her torso to the left while turning her head. She directed her gaze upward and smiled coquettishly.

She rocked turquoise blue lingerie bottoms that contrasted with her deeply tan complexion. They had a barely there thong that bared her derriere and sides that created a V shade on the small of her back, coming up high on her waist. Bernal also had on a pair of blue shorts, which was sitting around her thighs as she tried to pull up its waistband.

On her upper body, Bernal had on a long-sleeved top with a cropped cut that showed off her slender midriff, highlighting the contrast between her curvy lower body and small waistline. It was made from a stretchy fabric that clung to her chest.

Bernal teased her followers in the caption, asking them if they thought her shorts fit.

The post didn’t need much time to captured her fans’ attention. Within three hours, it has racked up more than 17,600 likes and over 200 comments. They took to the comments section to rave about her incredible shape and to express their admiration for her beauty.

“Wow so beautiful and gorgeous in the picture,” one user wrote.

“So in love with my next wallpaper,” raved another admirer.

“That [peach] is [fire],” replied a third fan, using emoji instead of the words.

“Damn I’d treat you like a Queen!!!” chimed in a fourth user.

Bernal is no stranger to baring her signature backside on Instagram. Last week, she shared another such post that she her hanging out on a boat against a stormy sky, as The Inquisitr has noted. In both shots, she was photographed with her back turned to the camera. She sported a tiny two-piece bathing suit featuring a dark blue print against a lighter background. The bottoms featured a small thong back and thin sides, which she wore high on her sides.