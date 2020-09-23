Larsa Pippen Shows Off Her Stunning Curves In Mesh One-Piece

Once again, Larsa Pippen stunned fans with the latest post on her Instagram account, which featured the former reality star in a tight-fitting mesh one-piece swimsuit.

The photo was edited with a simple black-and-white filter, which added further drama and intrigue to the photo while simultaneously adding attention to her smooth skin and toned figure.

Pippen was posed at a carefully chosen angle in which her backside was the part of her body that was mostly facing the camera. She propped herself up with both arms straight behind and her palms on the ground. This position allowed her to arch her back slightly with her shoulder blades pinched together. Both legs were lightly bent, although her left leg was bent closer to her chest and the right was closer to being straight.

Pippen likely shocked her 2 million followers with her outfit of choice, which was a white swimsuit that drew attention to her sculpted body. The suit exposed most of Pippen’s backside, which portrayed her curvy hips. She also rocked numerous gold bracelets on both wrists, elegant earrings, a necklace, and a pair of small sunglasses that rested a little below her eyes.

With her highlighted, long, and perfectly straight hair tied in a ponytail at the top of her head, the 46-year-old looked slightly over her right shoulder and off into the distance with a seductive gaze as her eyebrows were slightly arched. The photo appeared to be taken outdoors, as Pippen sat on a concrete slab surrounded by a grassy lawn and a tree in the background of the snap.

Pippen captioned her post with lyrics from the beginning of the song “Nonstop,” a popular rap hit by the artist Drake.

In just under an hour, the snapshot racked up well over 5,000 likes. In addition, Pippen’s fans did not waste any time voicing their approval of the sexy picture.

“Woww!!!” one of her supporters commented.

“Very Gorgeous,” another person remarked.

“Beautiful,” a third fan admitted.

The comments section of the picture was also filled with people who were so stunned they found themselves at a loss for words, and therefore simply left multiple fire and heart emoji to show their approval. Other celebrities, like Meghan James, also showed some love for the picture.

Pippen’s fans are well accustomed to viewing jaw-dropping images on her Instagram. As recently reported by The Inquisitr, Pippen stunned in a tight-fitting blue dress.