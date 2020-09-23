Mandy Rose Rocks ‘Mom Jeans’ & A Pink Cropped Top

WWE star Mandy Rose treated her Instagram followers to a sexy shot of herself in a pair of mom jeans, which she said went with her new hairstyle. Her fans seemed to enjoy the wrestler’s take on a soccer mom.

In the shot, Mandy stood in front of a mirror, and she looked back over her shoulder into the camera’s lens. The model wore a pair of high-waisted, light wash jeans with rips in them, and she cuffed them at the ankle. Mandy paired them with a tight light pink cropped top tied up under her ample chest and featured the word “honey” across the bust written in hot pink. The shirt showed off her toned abs and nipped-in waist. Mandy completed the look with wedge sandals. She noted that the outfit came from Fashion Nova and indicated that she’s a partner for the clothing brand.

She posed with one thumb hooked in a belt loop, and the other rested on her curvy thigh, which showcased her white manicure. Mandy bent one knee, emphasizing her pert derriere. She wore her blond hair straight, and it fell from a trendy center part curving slightly at the end, and shorter pieces framed her face. Mandy kept her full pink lips closed and smiled for the camera.

Mandy used a play on words of her “God’s Greatest Creation” wrestling tagline for a hashtag, and her fans showered the post with a lot of love. At least 200,000 Instagram users hit the like button, and nearly 2,000 also took the time to leave a positive comment, with many choosing the flame emoji to represent their thoughts.

“There’s never been a soccer mom look that good. You look amazing, Mandy,” gushed one fan who added a red heart-eye smiley.

“I think your hair is better this way. I love the length. You’re just as beautiful as ever,” a second follower wrote, including red hearts.

“Hi, Mandy. I hope you become the women’s champion. WWE, please give her a chance. You are my favorite, and you look smoking hot in these jeans,” declared a third Instagram user who added several flame emoji.

“Now that’s amazingly beautiful. You and Otis [Nikola Bogojevic] make a great pair, and I love your great relationship. You and Otis are happy for each other,” a fourth devotee replied.

Mandy often shares pictures and videos of her daily life with her followers. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showed off her new hairdo with a sexy black cropped halter and gray leggings.