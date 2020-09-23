Ariel Winter Puts On A Busty Show In A Plunging Semi-Sheer Top & Pink Miniskirt

Actress Ariel Winter treated her followers to a racy new Instagram snap on Wednesday afternoon. The former Modern Family star put on a busty show as she opted for a colorful look in front of the camera.

In the stunning snap, Ariel looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a white blouse with semi-sheer sleeves. It also featured a sweetheart neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage.

She added a bold pink miniskirt to the ensemble. The garment clung to her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her tiny waist as it exposed her long, lean legs and round booty in the process.

She accessorized the style with multiple earrings and a ring on her finger. She added a pair of strappy white heels and a matching leather handbag.

Ariel posed outdoors for the shot. She bent at the waist and leaned over with her hip pushed out slightly and her legs apart. She rested one arm in front of torso as the other was placed over her wrist. She arched her back and tilted her head toward the sky while she wore a flirty smirk on her face.

In the background of the shot, some green foliage could be seen as well as a bright pink flower. Some pedals fell on the concrete at her feet. She geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

Ariel is currently sporting cotton candy pink hair, which she parted to the side. The long locks were styled in loose strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder. She also placed a jeweled clip above her ear to pin the strands back partially.

Ariel’s over 4.4 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. The photo garnered more than 144,000 times in less than an hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also left over 920 comments on the pic.

“Baby you are beautiful,” one follower stated.

“Your so pretty OMG HOW GURL,” another wrote.

“Yo’re [sic] a really pretty woman,” a third comment read.

“OMG cute,” a fourth person gushed.

The actress’ fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock racy ensembles such as tight dresses, plunging tops, and tight pants in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ariel recently delighted her followers when she showcased her new hair color in a white knotted crop top. That post was also popular among her fans. To date, it has racked up more than 467,000 likes and over 2,300 comments.