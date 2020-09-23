Sierra Skye Rocks Skimpy String Two-Piece To Promote Fitness Program Launch

Sierra Skye showed off her stunning bikini body in a new Instagram post this week to promote the launch of her own fitness program. The photo showed the model sporting a neutral-colored, patterned bikini that left almost nothing to the imagination as she posed in a luxury car. Her barely-there swimsuit perfectly framed her stunning physique.

Sierra’s ensemble included a triangle-shaped top in tan, brown, and orange. Thin strings tied around her neck as thin band ran around her bust. The influencer’s ample cleavage spilled out at the center. Additionally, the sides of the cups curved inward to reveal a bit of sideboob.

Sierra’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a matching U-shaped bikini bottom. The front of the swimwear rested low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides tied up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her curvy thighs and legs were on full display beneath the high cuts.

Sierra accessorized her outfit with a few silver bracelets and a pair of gold hoop earrings. She styled her blond locks in a messy high bun, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

The camera captured Sierra sitting in a white car with a black and deep red interior. Natural light poured into the area and washed over her, causing her tan skin to glow. She looked as radiant and fit as ever.

The babe perched on the edge of the driver’s seat and leaned into the door frame, arching her body in a way that emphasized her figure. Sierra stretched her torso and popped out her chest as she looked down with a gentle gaze.

In the caption, Sierra reminded fans that her program was available.

The post received more than 33,000 likes and nearly 250 comments in under a day as fans showered the model with love in the comments section.

“So gorgeous sunshine,” one fan wrote with flame emoji.

“Mama is getting in shape with your program! Love it!” another user added.

“This is utter perfection,” a third follower wrote.

“Can a dude get in on this? It’s so hot that I feel compelled to try,” a fourth person wrote.

Many users simply expressed admiration for the star using various emoji.

Sierra always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. In a sexy video, she shook her booty as she rocked a tiny cable knit ensemble.