Marona Tanner Goes Glam In A Revealing Black Outfit

Australian model and actress Marona Tanner went online on Wednesday, September 23, and posted a set of glamorous pics to mesmerize her followers.

In the pic, Marona rocked a stylish black maxi dress which flaunted a plunging neckline, one which put her cleavage on full display. The outfit featured a thigh-high slit which boasted large gold buttons attached right above it. The risqué ensemble also provided fans with a glimpse of her well-toned legs. She completed her attire with a pair of nude high-heeled sandals.

Marona wore her brunette tresses in a ponytail and let a few strands of hair fall over her forehead. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of gold drop earrings and a silver ring.

According to the geotag, the pictures were captured somewhere in Sydney, Australia. The shoot took place indoors, seemingly in her living room. A gray sofa, a coffee table, and an LED monitor could be seen in the background. The room also featured a few cabinets.

She shared five photos from the shoot. In the first image, she perched on the arm of the sofa and touched her hair. She parted her lips and gazed straight at the lens. The second pic was similar to the first one but it was a long-shot image and featured her entire body. In the third snapshot, she sat with her legs slightly spread apart and slightly arched her back. In the fourth photo, she folded one of her arms on her chest and touched her earring with the other hand. In the fifth and final pic, Marona touched her neck.

In the caption, Marona mentioned her favorite movies and also asked her fans to share the names of the films that they like the most. Within six hours of posting, the post amassed close to 10,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Marona’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared above 400 messages in which they praised her amazing body and her beautiful facial features.

“Awesome dress, you look so gorgeous!” one of her fans commented.

“So, so elegant. This dress is made for you. I love you so much,” another user chimed in.

“I am literally obsessed with you, oh my god!” a third follower wrote.

“My favorite movie is Jojo Rabbit. You are so beautiful. This photo is awesome,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Marona often wows her followers with her stylish, skin-baring snapshots. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on September 16, she shared a snap in which she rocked a light-gray two-piece set made up of a knit fabric. The ensemble displayed an ample amount of cleavage.