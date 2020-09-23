Kara Del Toro Slays In Skintight Black Pants & A Cleavage-Baring Top

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy double update in which she rocked a neutral ensemble that accentuated her hourglass figure. The picture was taken outdoors, and Kara was perched on a white barrier bordered by shrubs. An ornate building with huge arched windows and architectural details along the facade was visible behind her, and the sky above was a stunning shade of blue dotted with clouds.

Kara rocked an ensemble from the brand boohoo, and she tagged the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption, in case her followers were interested in the pieces. She highlighted her ample assets in a caramel-colored top that had an asymmetrical scooped neckline. The garment revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and featured an arched neckline along one side, and a straighter edge on the other. The fabric clung to her slender arms, and the material of the shirt also hugged her curves and slim waist.

Kara tucked the top into a pair of high-waisted black pants that had a bit of a sheen to them, almost making them look like leather. She posed with her legs spread, placing her hands on either thigh as she gazed seductively at the camera. Her long locks tumble down her chest and back in voluminous curls.

She finished off the look with a few accessories, including a pair of small hoop earrings, a black quilted leather bag, and a necklace with a small pendant nestled between her collar bones.

She switched her pose just slightly for the second shot, continuing to gaze at the camera with a smoldering look, and the bottoms showcased her toned thighs to perfection. Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 4,200 likes within 18 minutes, including a like from model Romee Strijd. The share also received 63 comments from Kara’s audience within the same brief time span.

“So pretty,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“You are so gorgeous,” another follower remarked.

“Wow what an elegant look,” a third fan added, loving Kara’s ensemble.

“Perfection,” another follower commented simply, including a flame emoji in the remark.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara shared another sizzling double update. In that particular post, she flaunted even more skin, as she wore a skimpy bikini with metal ring embellishments that showed off plenty of her bombshell body. She was perched on a wrought iron chair outdoors and had a glass in her hands for the first snap, while for the second, she allowed her bikini straps to slide down her arms for a seductive photo.