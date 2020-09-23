Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Prances Barefoot In A Field & Rocks Cropped Sweater: ‘My Happy Place’

Nastia is vacationing in Montana.

Nastia Liukin recently traded the Texas heat for Montana’s much cooler climate, but the Olympic gymnast still showed a little skin while rocking a stunning fall look during her getaway.

In a set of photos that she shared on Wednesday, Nastia wore a cropped sweater set that was an autumnal orange color. Her outfit included a short cable-knit crop top with a plunging V neck. Over it, she wore a thick matching cardigan that was decorated with puffy pompoms. The front of the garment was open. Nastia tagged the brand Lovers + Friends and the online retailer Revolve to reveal where she got her cozy tops.

The fashion influencer also rocked a pair of high-rise ankle jeans from Free People. Her distressed denim bottoms were a pale faded color that almost matched the cloudy sky in the background of her photos. The pants had raw hems and large frayed holes on both knees. The waist hit right below the navel, so Nastia’s outfit displayed some of her flat stomach.

The Olympic gold medalist accessorized with stacked gold necklaces, including a thick chain with a medallion pendant. She wore her blond hair combed back and styled in a low bun.

Nastia’s full body was included in her first photo, which was taken in a field. She was barefoot, and she was prancing around in the short grass. The camera captured her as she balanced on the toes of her right foot with her left foot kicked up behind her. Her right arm was raised high up in the air. An expanse of green and yellow grass stretched out far behind her until it reached the edge of a wooded area. Mountains loomed even further in the distance, creating gray silhouettes against the pink light of the setting sun.

Nastia’s second photo was a much closer shot that showed her from the thighs up. She stood in front of a rustic wooden fence, where she posed with her right hand on her forehead. Her eyes were closed, and a small smile played on her lips. As in her first snapshot, she looked blissful.

Her final picture captured her from the back as she strolled through the field. She had her cardigan pulled down to reveal her mostly bare upper back and the thin shoulder straps of her crop top. In the caption of her post, she shared her happiness over being in Montana.

“Looks so dreamy,” read one message in the comments section.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” wrote another admirer.

“Great pictures of a very beautiful lady!!” added a third fan.

In another set of photos snapped during her trip, Nastia was featured enjoying a hike in the mountains with her adorable dog, Harley.