‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Nate Makes A Surprising Offer

The Young and the Restless‘ Wednesday, September 23, episode featured Victoria putting Billy in his place and later questioning Chance’s loyalty to Adam. Elena did not appreciate Devon’s text, letting her know he’d changed his mind about helping Amanda, and Nate made a surprising offer. Adam placed a mysterious phone call.

Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) overheard Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) talking about Adam switching Victor’s (Eric Braeden) pills. Victoria relayed that the pharmacist might be willing to go on record. Chelsea was worried, but Adam said he had a plan. However, Adam refused to tell her and urged Chelsea to trust him. When she went upstairs, Adam called somebody and asked whoever it was to take care of something quickly.

At Chance Comm, Billy expressed that he was happy to be working with Victoria, and he said if she’d changed her attitude about Victor earlier, perhaps they would still be together. Victoria took offense, and she told Billy that his restlessness is the reason they weren’t together.

Chance (Donny Boaz) let Abby (Melissa Ordway) know that Adam is dangerously unpredictable. He expressed his expectation that things will go wrong quickly because Adam decided to take things into his own hands when it came to Las Vegas. Abby worried that Chance’s reputation would be ruined.

Later, Victoria questioned Chance about his relationship with Adam. Chance noted that it was all ancient history. After Chance revealed he planned to join the Genoa City PD, Victoria said that his past activities with Adam in Las Vegas could throw a wrench into his plans. Chance admitted that everybody had skeletons in their closets, and Victoria warned him that he’d better get used to people asking about his connection to her younger brother.

Billy tried to reach Alyssa (María DiDomenico), but she didn’t answer her phone. He went up to her room, and after knocking, he went inside. Alyssa wasn’t there.

At the clinic, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) wasn’t happy about Devon’s (Bryton James) text that he changed his mind about helping Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Nate (Sean Dominic) told her that he’d told Devon to follow his heart and do what he thought Hilary would want. Elena wasn’t thrilled, but Nate promised to help keep her grounded, and he insisted that Devon loved her.

At Devon’s, he and Amanda talked about Hilary. He answered every question she had and promised to answer any that came up in the future. They watched an episode of GC Buzz, and Amanda appreciated seeing her twin in action.

After Hilary left, Amanda came home, and Devon had a romantic dinner set up for her. He promised that she was his top priority, but Elena did not look convinced as he hugged her.

Amanda went to see Nate at the clinic, and she gushed about everything she’d learned about Hilary. Later, he found Amanda in tears, and she said she was so happy to have a family finally and know part of her history.