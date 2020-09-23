Tika Camaj Shows Off Incredible Figure In Shimmering Bikini Top And Miniskirt

Albanian swimsuit and lingerie model Tika Camaj dazzled thousands of her 575,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday, September 23, when she shared a slew of sexy new photos.

The 31-year-old Victoria’s Secret model was photographed on a St. Barth’s beach for the four-photo slideshow. Tika stood out most in the images, as the background, which consisted of the ocean and mountainside landscape, was blurred behind her.

The bombshell posed facing the camera in all of the images, as she held up a glass of white wine with her right hand. In the first photo, her left arm was down at her side. In the second image, her left hand tugged on her bottoms. Meanwhile, the third image displayed her as she wrapped her left arm around her waist. She emitted a playful vibe in the fourth snapshot, as she popped one hip out, smiled sweetly, and kept her eyes closed.

Her long, highlighted blond and brunette hair was styled in large, loose waves that cascaded down her back and around her shoulders, adding a touch of glam to her look. She also rocked lavender, polished long nails.

Tika sported a purple crop top that featured a floral print. The number was pulled up past the model’s chest to showcase her skimpy, shimmering purple bikini top that seemingly tied around her neck and back. The swimsuit garment’s tiny triangle-cut cups gave way to a view of cleavage and sideboob.

She teamed the tops with a matching and formfitting miniskirt that highlighted her chiseled core, and curvy hips. She finished the look off with a pink handbag, and accessorized with a watch, a ring, a bracelet, and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses that hung off her skirt.

In the post’s caption, Tika revealed that her outfit was designed and manufactured by STYLE DELIVERS, a Los Angeles-based boutique. She also suggested that her look emanated Barbie vibes, before adding a purple heart emoji.

The beautiful photos quickly grew in popularity, amassing more than 4,000 likes in just one hour after going live. More than 100 followers also expressed their admiration for Tika’s form, good looks, and ensemble in the comments section.

“Beautiful and sexy sight, dreamlike,” one kind individual commented, following their words with a string of red-heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Refreshing and attractive, gorgeous,” chimed in another admirer.

“Can you stop being so perfect,” a third fan asserted.

“Body goals,” a fourth user added, inundating their comment with numerous fire emoji.

The stunner has shared bikini posts to Instagram on more than one occasion in the past.