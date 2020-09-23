Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Unleashes On Brooke For Trying To Help Her

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, September 24 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will finally get the chance to bring Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) down to size. Unfortunately, she won’t be in the right space of mind to give it any credence, per SheKnows Soaps.

A Mother Is On The Warpath

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) did the unthinkable and separated a mother from her daughter. While he had every reason to want to protect Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray), Steffy doesn’t see it that way. She feels that Liam and Hope Logan Spencer have kidnapped her daughter leading to her deep sense of loss and anger.

The Forrester co-CEO has already blasted Liam and told her father about how he overstepped the boundaries of their relationship. Although Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will try to calm his daughter, she is not in the right frame of mind to accept counsel. As far as she’s concerned, Hope and Liam have wanted Kelly for a long time and now they’re taking advantage of her when she’s at her most vulnerable.

As seen in the below video, Hope tries to reason with Steffy and tells her that she’s abusing pills. But, she refuses to listen to her former sister wife. She won’t let Hope tell her how to raise her child. Hope has already taken Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) away from Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and she won’t allow her to do the same with Kelly.

Brooke Receives A Tongue-Lashing

Never one to miss out on any drama, especially as far as Steffy is concerned, Brooke will also make an appearance. Although she never has anything good to say about Steffy, she suddenly wants to give her advice.

“You need help, Steffy,” Brooke tells her former stepdaughter.

An obviously out-of-it Steffy initially tries to brush off Brooke’s concerns.

“You have no idea what you’re talking about,” Steffy responds and shakes her head. She’s not about to take advice from a former alcoholic who also treated her kids poorly when she was at her worst.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will blast Brooke and vent all her frustrations against the woman who never hesitated to put her down. Brooke always put her own family’s needs ahead of Thomas and Steffy.

Steffy has had enough of everyone’s interference. As far as she’s concerned, she’s only using the pills to be able to cope with the pain after her accident. She has not yet acknowledged that she has become dependent on the painkillers and is using them to medicate her emotional wounds. She may only realize how serious the situation is when Brooke advises Liam and Hope to get permanent custody of Kelly.