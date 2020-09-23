Gabriella Abutbol Shows Off Her Ridiculously Hot Bod While Tugging At Her Lemon-Print Bikini

Instagram smokeshow Gabriella Abutbol treated her followers to yet another steamy snap on Tuesday night. The model showcased her ridiculously hot bod as she went scantily clad in front of the camera.

In the sexy shots, Gabriella looked drop dead gorgeous as she opted for a lemon-print bikini top. The garment boasted a revealing neckline that flaunted her eye-popping cleavage. The thin straps also flashed her muscular arms and shoulders.

She added a pair of white bikini bottoms to the ensemble. The swimwear was pulled up high over her curvaceous hips and wrapped tightly around her slender waist. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also in plain view for the shots. She accessorized the style with multiple chains around her neck and a bracelet on her wrist.

In the first photo, Gabriella shifted her weight to one side and arched her back slightly as she looped her thumb into her swimwear and tugged at the top. She placed her other hand in her lap and smiled brightly into the lens.

The second shot featured her resting both of her hands on her backside as she wore a steamy expression on her face. Behind her, some bright sunlight streamed down over green foliage.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in full waves that fell down her back and tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Gabriella’s 1.7 million followers didn’t waste any time showing their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 50,000 times within the first 17 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section to leave over 750 messages during that time.

“You live your life in bikinis & I’m so jealous,” one follower wrote.

“I wish I had your waist and hips!” remarked another.

“Most gorgeous inside and out,” a third user declared.

“Your hair looks fab! I like it better lighter,” a fourth person gushed.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her flawless physique in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting racy bathing suits, teeny tops, and tight pants in her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gabriella recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a barely there white bikini. The strapless suit left little to the imagination as she soaked up some sun. That post was also a huge hit among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 44,000 likes and over 160 comments.