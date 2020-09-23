Khloe Terae Oozes Confidence In Sexy Lingerie For Hot New Photos

Khloe Terae oozed confidence and sex appeal on Wednesday, September 23, when she teased her 2.4 million Instagram followers with a series of photos of herself sporting a sexy lingerie set that showed off her feminine figure and modeling skills.

The Canadian bombshell was photographer outside during a bright, clear day, as indicated by the light blue sky overhead. Terae struck different poses against a beautiful garden setting in Beverly Hills, California, according to the geotag. Some of the 10 pictures of the slideshow captured her facing the camera while others showed her with her back to the photographer, offering a full view of her body and ensemble.

Terae had on a two-piece set made from a vintage pink lace and a solid under layer that prevented it from being see-through. Her bra had an underwire structure that pushed against her chest, helping to accentuate her busty cleavage.

She teamed it with a matching garter belt, which was wide, resembling a skirt. It sat around her waist, showcasing her tight upper stomach and highlighting her slender midriff. Terae completed her outfit with a pair of nude underwear bottoms that closely matched her skin tone. It featured white detailing and a bow on the front. In response to a commenter, she noted that her set was courtesy of La Perla.

She accessorized her look with a simple gold pendant necklace and a bracelet, keeping the main focus on her lingerie.

Terae captioned her photo with the popular saying about achieving success, “The early bird gets the worm.”

The post proved to be popular. Within two hours, it has garnered more than 8,400 likes and upwards of 220 comments. Many of her fans used the opportunity to joke along with her message while others simply took to the comments section to rave about her gorgeous looks.

“Dayyum @khloe are you the worm,” one user wrote.

“I love when there’s multiple pictures and there’s [peach],” replied another fan, using an emoji in place of the word.

“[I] am sure you are the world’s sexiest woman,” a third fan chimed in.

“Absolute smoke show rocket goddess from the great white north,” added a fourth fan.

