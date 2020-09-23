Kristin Cavallari Breaks Silence On Divorce From Jay Cutler: ‘I Felt Like I Was Drowning’

Kristin Cavallari spoke out on her divorce from NFL quarterback Jay Cutler on Wednesday for the first time since the couple’s seven year marriage came to an end. In an interview with People, the reality star explained that the split — which made headlines five months ago — did not happen overnight.

“I always thought it was interesting when people would refer to us as “couple goals,”” Kristin told the publication. “I was like, “If you guys only knew.””

While the break-up shocked fans of reality show Very Cavallari, Kristin revealed that the marriage had been in crisis for a while, and had hit breaking point during the last season of the production. According to the publication, she explained that producers had chosen not to broadcast footage that showed the relationship breaking down.

“Producers saw stuff, but they didn’t put it in the show — which is good, because I don’t want my kids to ever [see that],” she admitted. “We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I’ve ever made.”

According to the news outlet, Kristin revealed that just one year ago she felt like she was “drowning,” but that now she has a chance to focus on herself and work out what she wants from life. She underlined that she is proud of making the decision to give herself a fresh start — which “wore” at her every day for years.

The reality star also opened out on the cause of the split in the interview, and highlighted her young age when she first got together with her ex.

“I met Jay when I was 23. I was a baby,” she noted.

While the pair had “so much love” for each other, ultimately, Kristin explained, they “grew up.” She shared her perspective that if people work at a relationship for a long time and nothing changes, they need to “make a decision” and be happy.

Kristin also told the publication that she was relieved when Very Cavallari came to an end, because she was concerned she would have to discuss the divorce on the show should it continue, and worried about the impact this would have on the duo’s children.

The chat ended on a positive note, as Kristin said she feels the best she has “in a really long time” and that she is excited for the future. Indeed, the interview came as Kristin promoted a new venture in the form of her cookbook True Comfort, which she recently described on Instagram as a “labor of love.”