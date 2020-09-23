Anna Katharina Flaunts Her Sensational Body While Sporting The ‘Perfect Triangle Bikini’

Blond beauty Anna Katharina treated her Instagram followers to a exceptionally steamy post on Wednesday afternoon. The model showcased her sensational body as she revealed in the caption of the post that she had found the perfect piece of swimwear.

In the sexy shot, Anna looked smoking hot as she rocked an emerald green bikini. The classic triangle top featured a low-cut neckline that showed off her abundant cleavage. The thin straps also flaunted her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her tiny waist as they emphasized her lean thighs in the process. Her flat tummy and incredible abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a pair of gold earrings.

Anna sat on the beach for the photo. She had both of her hands resting behind her for balance as she arched her back and twisted her torso to the side slightly. She also tilted her head down and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background, a gorgeous sandy beach and some rippling ocean waves could be seen. A bright, blue sky was also visible, along with some other beachgoers.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. The golden locks were styled in voluminous curls that cascaded down her back.

Anna’s over 1.3 million followers immediately began to respond to the post by clicking the like button more than 7,200 times in less than an hour after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 120 remarks about the snap during that time.

“If the bikini is perfect, then you should be super perfect,” one follower declared.

“Super sexy and so hot babe dreaming in the beach,” another stated.

“Lovely emerald color suits you!” a third social media user gushed.

“Beauty beside nature, awesome portrait,” a fourth person wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport revealing ensembles in her online photos. She’s often seen rocking racy lingerie, teeny bathing suits, and tight tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anna recently drew the attention of her followers when she opted for a dainty string two-piece with a stunning watercolor pattern as she soaked up some sun during a day by the water. That shot also proved to be a hit among fans. To date, it’s pulled in more than 28,000 likes and over 390 comments.