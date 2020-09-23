Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Share A Series Of Eye-Catching Photos Featured In ‘Time Magazine’

In an Instagram post shared today, actress Gabrielle Union flaunted pictures of herself and husband Dwyane Wade that were captured for Time Magazine’s Top 100 Most Influential People. The images were uploaded for her 16.5 million followers and can be viewed here.

The 47-year-old shared a collaboration of five separate photos of her and Wade, who were both dressed to impress.

In her first picture, Wade and Union stood side by side while holding each other’s hands. The couple looked stoically into the camera lens while a serious expression painted their faces. Wade wore a pair of tapered black pants, a gray turtleneck, and a large black overcoat that fell to his knees. To complete the dapper outfit, he rocked a pair of unique dark cowboy boots.

Union’s ensemble was just as noticeable. The actress slayed in a black pants suit with vertical thin white lines that streaked along both the jacket and pants. The coat, which was slightly oversized, was the only top Union wore, which exposed a small part of her chest. The best-selling author also wore a pair of sparkly silver flats and a gold chain around her neck.

In her second photo, the two were seen sitting down and still remained serious for their photographer. Union showed off her long brown braids that lay perfectly on the right side of her body. Wade, on the other hand, sported his bleach-blond hairstyle.

The third snapshot featured the two sharing a kiss, while Union’s right hand rested across her husband’s chest. They both appear to be in their home, as there was a statue and a staircase in the background.

The fourth photo was the only one that captured both Union and Wade smiling for the camera. While the former Miami Heat guard showcased his grin directly to the audience, Union smiled while looking at Wade.

The final shot, once again, featured the two standing as they posed confidently next to one another.

“We want different, so we are doing things differently. We are stronger together,” Union captioned the post.

Many of her fans couldn’t help but comment on how much effortless swagger the power couple exuded.

“Beyond obsessed with you guys,” one person admitted.

“King and Queen,” another fan declared.

“You both look spectacular,” one fan remarked.

The couple was deemed as influential parents for others to follow, especially regarding the way they accepted one of their daughters, who came out as transgender in February.

Andrew Toth / Getty Images

“We have another daughter who is 13, who has freedom to be exactly who she is, who she was born to be, to be her most authentic self. She doesn’t ask permission to exist. That is wildly inspiring,” Union told Time.