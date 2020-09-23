Cindy Mello Poses In Unsnapped White Bra In Sexy Instagram Post

Instagram model Cindy Mello stunned in a sexy photo shoot in which she laid on her back with her bra unsnapped.

In the racy photo, Mello laid on her back on a cream-colored sofa up against, plain, white walls. The simple set design matched the elegant simplicity of the clothes she was wearing: a simple white matching bra and panty set. The bra was unsnapped in the back, although the front part seductively covered her breasts. It had underwire cups, further enhancing the racy display of cleavage exposed due to its low cut neckline, as well ast thin straps, one of which fell low down her arm in a sensual manner.

For the lower portion of her ensemble, Mello showed off a somewhat-lacy, simple white panty whose straps rest high on her waist, accentuating her slim physique and toned abs.

She gave viewers a sultry look towards the camera.

In the caption, Mello gave a shoutout to France Duque & Jesse Rambis, a team of photographers and videographers who also run a PR and marketing agency.

This is not her first time working with the duo: in a similarly sexy post from earlier this month, in which she posed fully topless, but with her arms strategically covering the important bits.

Viewers who look closely at Mello’s right hip might take notice of the fact that a stretch mark is visible. At least one fan noticed, and indeed, they complimented her for displaying her “flaws” instead of allowing them to be airbrushed out.

“I love that your stretch marks are visible,” the commenter wrote.

Another, however, mentioned defects obliquely, suggesting that she doesn’t have any.

“Perfect without defects,” they wrote in Portuguese, with the translation via Google Translate.

Another commenter seemed to believe that Mello’s sexy poses on Instagram are somehow a family matter.

“I WONDER HOW YOUR BROTHER WOULD REACT TO THIS PICS,” they wrote, followed by five emojis of a face expressing confusion.

Sticking with the emoji theme, the photography duo responsible for the shoot also responded with emoticons of their own, giving the pic three red flames.

Another fan seemed to suggest that the pic was bordering on being on being too hot to hanle.

“is there a doctor?,” they asked.

Another commenter ditched all pretense and simply said, “Out of this world beautiful.”

In just an hour or so since it was posted, Mello’s pic has gotten nearly 35,000 Likes.