Jon Bon Jovi Enjoys A Glass Of Wine On IG: ‘The Summer Of 2020 Certainly Made Us Drink’

Jon Bon Jovi enjoyed a glass of wine in a new Instagram share alongside his son Jesse and shared a comment that many adults could relate to as he said goodbye to the summer of 2020.

The handsome New Jersey rock star sat in an outdoor area as he and Jesse enjoyed a glass of their product Hampton Water Rose. Jesse poured his father a glass as they toasted to the end of the warmer weather and to the health of their followers.

Jon looked ageless in the snap. He wore his salt-and-pepper hair in a wavy fashion. It was brushed to the side and fell slightly over the tops of his ears. His skin was tanned. The Bon Jovi frontman sported a light blue button-down shirt and a black watch on his left wrist.

His son Jesse, the second child of four he shares with wife Dorothea, also wore his tresses long. His brown hair touched the top of the collar of his pink T-shirt. Jesse also sported facial scruff, which included a trimmed beard and mustache.

Jon and Dorothea are also parents to daughter Stephanie and sons Jake and Romeo.

The two were seated alongside one another at a wooden table set in a backyard area. The stunning vista included a rolling hill of bright green grass and colorful flowers and green foliage in the background.

The table was set with woven brown and blue place mats, which were set with white dishes and silver cutlery. Dark blue etched water glasses were atop the table as were large wine glasses, which Jon held as he shared his drink.

A delicious-looking green salad was in a wooden bowl to the far right of the snap. A small arrangement of white flowers was placed next to it.

Fans of the rock ‘n’ roll star thought the image was lovely. They, too, shared their feelings regarding the passing of summer and what they looked forward to as the weather turns cooler.

“I am so ready for Fall and then, 2021! Cheers!” wrote one follower.

“I love the simplicity of Jon, white hair like a wise man with a big heart and soul. A rock star and a true man. It’s the modesty of a man who has nothing to prove to anyone because he’s already done and seen it all,” commented a second fan.

“God! What a hottie at every age! His wife is soooo lucky,” claimed a third fan referring to Jon’s spouse Dorothea, to whom he has been married for 31 years.