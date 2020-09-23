Arianny Celeste Rocks A Lavender Bikini Flaunting Her Baby Bump In Latest Instagram Video

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a video clip in which she flaunted her baby bump in a lavender-colored bikini. She was indoors, and in the video she had a short conversation with her partner about their music festival plans for 2021.

The video began with a close-up of Arianny’s stunning features, and the perspective also showcased a serious amount of cleavage. She rocked a top with a straight neckline and a tie detail right below her cleavage, drawing even more attention to her chest. The fabric was a delicate lavender hue with what looked like a hint of silver sparkle woven into the fabric. She also added a filter that set off sparkling animations throughout the clip.

Her brunette locks cascaded down her chest in an effortlessly tousled style, and there was an athletic jersey hanging on the wall in the background. She cheered at the prospect of attending Baja Beach Fest, a reggaeton and latin music festival, in 2021.

Then, Arianny thrilled her followers by showing off her entire ensemble and shaking her body to a reggaeton song. The bikini top she wore was a bandeau-style strapless piece with a ruffled detail adding a feminine vibe to the garment. She paired the skimpy top with equally tiny lavender swimsuit bottoms. They dipped low on her stomach, completely exposing her baby bump, and had ruffled details on the side.

Arianny also layered an open white robe over the swimsuit, allowing the garment to slide down her arms slightly, exposing her shoulders. She kept the accessories simple, adding just a pair of bangles to one wrist.

Her bronzed skin looked stunning against the pale hue of her outfit, and she got her groove on to the music, speaking to her audience while she danced.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 5,800 likes as well as 91 comments within 21 hours of going live.

“You are glowing,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a trio of sparkle emoji.

“I’m obsessed with this!!!” another follower added.

“Loving this look,” a third fan remarked.

“Wow, this is amazing,” yet another follower commented.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny surprised her audience with a post in which she rocked a pink-and-blue sleeveless dress with sneakers for a casual ensemble. She posed in an outdoor garden area, standing in the shade and lowering her retro-style sunglasses down the bridge of her nose to gaze at the camera. The photo was taken in Beverly Hills, and Arianny added a beige diaper bag to the look to finish it off.