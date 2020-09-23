Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She Still ‘Loves Things’ About Ex-Husband Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow is getting real about co-parenting with ex-husband Chris Martin. The actress, who “consciously uncoupled” from the Coldplay frontman almost seven years ago, shared her experience with co-parenting on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday. Paltrow admitted that co-parenting is harder than it looks.

“It’s like you’re ending a marriage but you’re still in a family. That’s how it will be forever,” Paltrow said.

The lifestyle guru and Martin were married for 12 years and share children Apple, 16, and Moses, 14, together. The Oscar-winner shared that while it looks good on the outside, some days it was not as good as they made it look.

“We also have good days and bad days, but I think it’s driving towards the same purpose of unity and love and what’s best for (our kids),” she shared with Barrymore.

The Goop founder also admitted that even though she and Martin called it quits on their marriage there is still a connection on her end.

“We have this idea that just because we break up we can’t love the things about the person anymore that we loved and that’s not true.”

Ultimately she felt that her children’s happiness outweighed the divorce between her and her ex. The Shakespeare In Love actress said that she really wanted to focus on not traumatizing her children during her divorce. Both she and Martin were centered on keeping things as normal as possible. She admits that sometimes she didn’t want to have family dinners with the person she was divorcing but she kept that commitment for her children.

Barrymore commended Paltrow telling her how much she loves the way she has chosen to co-parent. She went on to call Paltrow a “major beacon” of how co-parenting can be demonstrated. The host credited her fellow actress with taking something “broken” and “fixing it”.

According to Page Six, Paltrow generated a lot of buzz around her divorce from Martin in 2014 when she announced that they were “consciously uncoupling” after over a decade of marriage. Since then both parties have moved on to other relationships. Insider shared that Martin has been dating Dakota Johnson since 2017 and Paltrow dated producer Brad Falchuk for some time before surprising fans with the news that they tied the knot in 2018.

Paltrow described her relationship with Martin as being better than when they were married. She left fans with inspirational parting words.

“I do think it can be done. You have to have radical accountability and know that every relationship is 50/50,” she told Barrymore.