Kristin Cavallari Showcases Svelte Frame In Revealing White Dress As She Poses With Ice Cream Cone

Kristin Cavallari treated her followers to a cutesy Boomerang video posted to Instagram on Tuesday. The reality star sported a revealing white summer dress, as she posed with an ice cream cone in the playful clip.

The 33-year-old looked super youthful as she sat on an oversized turquoise bench in the adorable video. She wore a tiny off-the-shoulder summer dress for the shoot, which featured a short hemline that showed off her toned and tanned legs to perfection. The dress revealed Kristin’s shoulders, with a lacy neckline and ultra-thin puffball sleeves that sat on her upper arms. Tiny ribbons trailed down from each sleeve. The cute garment hugged Kristin’s svelte frame and showed off the results of her frequent workouts. Her brown-blond hair was tied in a high ponytail, with chunky tendrils left out of the ‘do to frame her face.

Kristin teamed the gorgeous garment with cream high-tops for a casual, summertime vibe. She added a touch of glam to the look with a chunky gold chain that encircled her neck, and layered it with another more delicate gold necklace. The former Laguna Beach cast member also wore simple studded earrings and a ring on the index finger of her right hand.

In the Boomerang, the Orange County native rested her left hand on the bench next to her, while her right hand held an oversized cone that contained two scoops of pastel pink ice cream. Her left leg was bent as she rested the toe of her shoe on the concrete floor, while she playfully kicked her other leg in the air as she smiled and glanced away from the camera.

A number of the reality star’s 4.1 million followers headed over to the comment section to share their thoughts on the looping footage.

“Love this outfit from head to toe! so cute,” wrote one fan, alongside a heart-eye emoji.

“Kristin u are gorgeous can we be friends dm me,” added a particularly hopeful admirer, who completed their comment with a red heart emoji.

“Ok!!! that OG KRISTIN CAVALLARI sparkle is B A C K,” commented a third, with a string of star and fire emoji.

Kristin often shows off her relaxed Californian style on her social media channels. As The Inquisitr reported, on September 10, the Uncommon James founder showed off her toned midriff in a casual cropped T-shirt in white. Kristin wore her bobbed hair loose and wavy for the stylish shot, and dressed up the look with two delicate gold necklaces. You can see the post here.