Megan Thee Stallion Displays Stunning Side Profile In Velvet Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Megan Thee Stallion — who recently graced the cover of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People issue — took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself. The rapper is one of music’s hottest names right now and knows how to keep her followers impressed.

The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker stunned in a black dress that looked to be made out of velvet material. The garment featured a thigh-high slit and showcased her legs. Megan paired the ensemble with mid-length sleeves of the same color that weren’t attached to the item of clothing. She rocked long acrylic nails that were painted with white polish and accessorized with large hoop earrings. Megan styled her dark hair in one long plait but slicked her baby hairs on her forehead and down the side of her face.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to three images within the one upload.

In the first shot, the entertainer posed in full profile. Megan pushed her booty and leg out with one hand on her left hip. She tilted her head up and looked very regal.

In the next slide, the chart-topper gazed over her shoulder with a subtle mouth-open expression. Megan raised one hand to her chin and pushed her other leg out.

In the third and final frame, she gave fans an eyeful from behind. This time, Megan placed her right hand on her right hip and the other on her upper thigh.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 1.6 million likes and over 14,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 15.4 million followers.

“Cardi B queen of rap and Megan princess of the rap. STREAM WAP,” one user wrote.

“I want to frame this picture and put it in my living room,” another person shared.

“From head to toe, gorgeous lady,” remarked a third fan.

“MEG, U ARE A GORGEOUS WOMAN AND U GOT HELLA SWAG TOO. U ARE A HARD GRINDER AND I WISH U THE BEST SUCCESS AND PROSPERITY,” a fourth account commented passionately in capital letters.

For a recent performance, Megan wowed in a black crop top that featured gloved sleeves that covered her hands. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she paired the outfit with matching hot pants that had suspenders holding up the garters wrapped around her upper thighs. Megan fishnet tights underneath and completed her attire with black thigh-high boots that were laced-up at the back. She sported her long dark hair down with a middle part in waves.