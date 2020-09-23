Russian Hottie Dasha Mart Slays In A Tight One-Shoulder Top & Leather Skirt

Dasha Mart added a scorching set of three images to her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 23. The shots captured her clad in a one-shoulder top and skirt that showcased her phenomenal figure.

The first image in the series showed Dasha enjoying some time in the sun. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in the Miami Design District. Dasha appeared in front of a broad statue, and a glass building with the reflections of palm trees in it could be seen near her side. She stood in front of the camera with her chest facing forward, averting her gaze downward. The model put one hand on her hip and held her purse with the other.

Dasha flaunted her bombshell body in a sexy outfit. On her upper half, she rocked a tan top that clung tightly to her figure. It featured a one-shoulder design. The garment had a straight neckline that revealed a little cleavage. The cut of the top also treated fans to a great view of her toned arms and shoulders.

On her lower half, she rocked a black skirt from Catwalk Connection. The garment was constructed of leather, giving the ensemble an even sexier feel. Its belted waistband was worn high on her hips, highlighting her taut tummy and midsection. The hemline had an asymmetrical cut that hit high on her legs, showing off her bronzed thighs. It also featured a zipper that ran along the bottom of the piece and a few other metal studs on the belt.

The second photo in the set saw Dasha posed in profile, revealing a view of the back of the skirt. Like the front of the trendy garment, it also had a zipper that drew attention to her pert derriere. The third image offered the best view of her outfit, including her black, netted shoes. She styled her locks with a middle part, and they fell over her shoulders and back.

Dasha kept her accessories simple and sported a silver watch and a tan purse that matched her shirt.

Fans have been loving the update so far, and it’s accrued over 2,000 likes and 40-plus comments in a matter of minutes.

“Good morning Gorgeous,” one follower complimented, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Beautiful @dashamart can you please follow me on Instagram,” another fan requested.

“Omg Dasha You are perfect,” a third user said with a single flame emoji.

Another Instagrammer simply told her that she looked “gorgeous.”