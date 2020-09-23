Suzy Cortez Pulls Down Her Daisy Dukes To Expose World-Famous Booty In Sheer Thong Panties

Miss Bumbum Suzy Cortez went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram upload on Tuesday night. The model let it all hang out as posed seductively for the camera.

In the steamy snap, Suzy left little to the imagination as she wore a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts were pulled down around her thighs in order to expose her light-colored, sheer thong panties underneath.

The lingerie rested high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her petite waist as it accentuated her world-famous booty. The outfit was accessorized with a black and red belt strung through the beltloops.

She added a black cropped sweater to the mix as well. The shirt boasted long sleeves and a gave fans a small peek at her muscular back.

Suzy posed on her knees in what appeared to be a bathroom. She sat on the floor with her backside toward the camera as she leaned forward and arched her back. She opted for bare feet as she looked over her shoulder. In the background, a white door and some beige tile could be seen.

She wore her long, dark hair pulled halfway back into a miniature messy bun behind her head. The rest of the locks were styled in loose strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

Suzy’s over 2.4 million followers didn’t waste any time sharing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 21,000 times within the first 15 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 230 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Absolutely gorgeous!!!!” one follower stated.

“Awesome. Outstanding,” declared another.

“Princess you are super divine,” a third comment read.

“You light up my timeline like the fourth of July young lady. I love your pics and your beautiful body. Thanks for putting a smile on this face ten times over,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing some skin in racy outfits online. She’s often seen posing in skimpy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and teeny tops for her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a red thong lingerie piece as she soaked up some sun while showing off her ample assets in front of the camera. That post was also popular among her fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 24,000 likes and over 290 comments.