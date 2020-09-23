John McCain’s Widow Cindy McCain Endorses Joe Biden For President

Cindy McCain, the widow of late Arizona Republican Senator John McCain, has endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president, CNN reported. She joins a growing list of Republicans who, dissatisfied with President Donald Trump, have publicly come out in support of his Democratic opponent.

Rumors that McCain’s widow would throw her support behind Biden have been circulating for weeks, ever since a video was shown during August’s Democratic National Convention that touted the relationship between Biden and the late Arizona Senator. Further, Biden had recently begun telling his donors that Mrs. McCain is supporting him.

In a tweet Tuesday night, Mrs. McCain confirmed the rumors.

“My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There’s only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden,” she wrote

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

In a series of follow-up tweets, she laid out why she thinks the Delaware politician is the right man for the job.

First, she acknowledged that Biden and her late husband might not have seen eye-to-eye on the issues, and the two had even argued passionately. But at the end of the day, she wrote, Biden is a “good and honest man” who will “lead us with dignity.”

Following, she opined that Biden would make a great commander-in-chief of the armed forces, having known first-hand what it means to send a child off to war, referring to Biden’s son Beau, who served in Iraq.

On Wednesday morning, Mrs. McCain made the rounds of network morning news shows to talk further about her endorsement.

Speaking to “CBS This Morning,” she said that she was compelled to endorse the former vice president because she saw “a lack of character, integrity, a lack of values, presented by the person who is in charge.”

“I want to feel like my president cares about me and cares about my country, and Joe Biden does… Joe has great empathy for people in this country,” she said.

Further, she noted that the last straw, for her, was Trump’s purported calling American war dead “suckers” and “losers,” an allegation made weeks ago in The Atlantic, that Trump has steadfastly denied.

Trump, for his part, is not impressed with the widow of a man with whom he had publicly battled throwing her support behind his November opponent.

“Joe Biden was John McCain’s lapdog… Cindy can have Sleepy Joe!” he tweeted Wednesday.