Alicia Keys Stuns In Crop Top & Poofy Skirt For ‘Love Looks Better’ Music Video

Alicia Keys took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The Grammy Award-winning star recently dropped her seventh studio album, Alicia, and is treating her followers to a new music video for “Love Looks Better.” Keys took to the social media platform to show off two of the outfits she wore for it.

In the first shot, the “Try Sleeping with a Broken Heart” hitmaker stunned in a black crop top that displayed her decolletage and midriff. Keys paired the ensemble with a high-waisted large slate gray poofy skirt. She wrapped herself in a black belt and accessorized herself with a necklace, earrings, and rings. Keys styled her long dark hair in braids for the occasion.

The singer was snapped sitting down on a brick staircase outdoors. She rested one hand on her skirt and raised the other slightly. Keys gazed directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression, boasting her natural beauty.

In the next slide, the More Myself: A Journey author sported the same crop top paired with light blue baggy jeans. Keys completed her attire with lace-up Wheat Nubuck Timberland boots that featured glitter on the side of them.

She was captured on top of a rooftop with her legs hanging off the front. Keys placed both hands in between her legs and looked down at the camera while being snapped from a lower angle.

For her caption, she informed fans that the video for “Love Looks Better” will premiere on her Facebook page on September 23 at 12 ET. She also asked them what song she should make a video for next.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 384,000 likes and over 3,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 19.9 million followers.

“This is my jam!!!!! I love this song so much!!!!! Can’t wait to see it!!!!” one user wrote.

“Ugh natural queen,” another person shared.

“PERIODT YOU LOOK STUNNING,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“3 Hour Drive and Me x 7 is fire. I want a whole visual album, every song is good for a specific occasion,” a fourth admirer commented.

Earlier this year, Keys did a photoshoot for Clash magazine. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the former coach on The Voice wowed in a black bra with a black-and-white leather jacket with large shoulder pads over the top. Keys wore her hair in braids and completed her attire with high-waisted black bottoms. She accessorized with large, gold hoop earrings.