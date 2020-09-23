Perrio Family Weight-Loss Update: Pictures Show Progress For ‘One-Ton Family’ After ‘My 600-LB Life’

The “one-ton family” has come a long way since first appearing on My 600-LB Life, with the most recent pictures of the Perrio siblings showing continued progress from the first time they appeared.

Roshanda, Brandie, and Clarence Perrio collectively weighed more than 2,000 pounds when they were first featured on the TLC docu-series close to two years ago, and by the time their series of episodes were revisited in September 2020, a good chunk of that was gone.

As The Cinemaholic reported, the siblings had all fallen into dangerous eating habits after their parents split and gained significant weight by the time they graduated from high school. The Perrio siblings came together to try to lose that weight and appear on My 600-LB Life, but the report noted that they have worked on their own since then. The outlet pointed out that Roshanda has lost more than 300 pounds since first appearing, and now shows off some of the thinner looks through her social media presence.

The report added that Clarence Perrio eventually went away from the stringent program put forth by renowned bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan and is working on his own. While many of those featured on My 600-LB Life have struggled when trying to go it alone, he has reportedly lost close to 200 pounds and also showed off his progress on social media.

As Distractify noted, Clarence Perrio said that he needed to remove all other distractions in order to achieve his goals.

“I came to realize that where I need to be is focused on what will help me keep making progress and not on doing things that are a waste and taking me off of that focus,” he said.

Brandie Perrio appeared to have a rockier path to weight loss. As Distractify noted, she followed her brother in leaving Dr. Now’s program but did not have the same success as him. She reported gaining 70 pounds at a recent appointment but has shown on social media that she’s trying to take care of her health. She shared a picture on Facebook from a bone and joint clinic in Louisiana, and The Cinemaholic reported that she remains busy in pushing her hip-hop career forward.

Despite the difficult road to weight loss, the “one-ton family” appears to have taken on an optimistic outlook for their journeys. Roshanda Perrio frequently shares motivational posts online, including a recent Instagram post that included a message about never giving up or being knocked off course by fears or frustrations.