Liz Katz Sports Revealing Lingerie & Thigh-High Boots In ‘Super Mario Bros.’-Inspired Cosplay

On Wednesday, September 23, American cosplay model Liz Katz uploaded a series of suggestive snaps inspired by the video game franchise, Super Mario Bros. on Instagram.

The photo showed the social media sensation dressed as a Super Crown version of the character Boo. According to Hardcore Gamer, a Super Crown is an item that allows the character Toadette to resemble Princess Peach in the 2019 game New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. While this ability is exclusive to Toadette, The Gamer noted that there is fan art depicting characters, like Bowser, also being transformed by the item.

Liz’s costume featured a plunging white bustier top and matching underwear. The revealing lingerie put her incredible curves and slender waist on display. The model also sported elbow-length fingerless gloves, sheer stockings, and a pair of thigh-high stiletto boots. She finished off the look with a long white wig, a small crown, elf ears, and purple contact lenses.

In the first image, Liz struck a seductive pose on a brown leather couch. She leaned back on the armrest and bent her knees, as she gazed directly at the camera, playfully sticking out her tongue. She altered her position for the following photo by holding onto one of her legs. The model sat up a little straighter and touched her knee in the third shot. The final picture showed her spreading her legs and looking off into the distance.

The photos seemed to have been taken at an earlier date, as the 32-year-old is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy.

In the caption, Liz asked her followers to discuss their preference for characters if they were able to be physically altered by the power-up item.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“Honestly I love the BOOs and the Yoshies,” said a commenter.

“Yoshi and Waluigi,” remarked another Instagram user.

Quite a few of Liz’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the cosplayer, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Wow at this moment in time this is my favorite you look incredibly sweet and extremely cute,” wrote an admirer, adding a string of fire, heart-eye, and kissing face emoji to the comment.

“Such a babe,” added a different devotee, along with a red heart emoji.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes.