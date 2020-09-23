Serena Williams Offers An Inside Look Into Her Recovery Regimen: ‘Ice Bath And Smile’

Tennis superstar Serena Williams provided her fans with an exclusive look into what she does to properly recover after rigorous training on her Instagram account this morning. The compilation of images can be viewed here.

The 38-year-old shared a series of three photos which featured her slowly making her way into an ice bath.

In the first pic, Williams smiled while looking directly into the camera. She put both her hands on two parallel rails that went into the tub. The tennis star was about knee-deep in the water, and she wore a long-sleeved fitted dark top paired with a royal blue, red, and white skirt.

The second snap was taken straight on and showed Williams squeezing her eyes shut as she worked her way deeper into the ice bath. Despite the cool temperature, Williams remained smiling while holding on to the rails.

In the last picture included in the post, Williams managed to open her eyes slightly in comparison to the second photo. Once again, she provided her 12.6 million followers with a look at her bright white teeth as she smiled.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion wore her long hair in a high ponytail for the snapshots. This allowed her to show off her recently colored golden brown and tightly curled locks.

In under an hour, the post racked up almost 80,000 likes and numerous supportive comments, which included love and praise from her fans.

“Loving your hair!!!!” one user gushed.

“Love it when you smile” another follower commented.

“Gorgeous,” a third person remarked.

Among the hundreds of fan comments, other celebrities like actress Hilary Swank also chimed in on Williams’ post. In addition to noticing the natural beauty the notorious legend portrayed, a number of commenters wished her the best of luck in her upcoming matches.

Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

According to NBC Sports, Williams is currently competing in the 2020 French Open and has the opportunity to set the Grand Slam single record if she happens to win. Although she is an underdog in the tournament, many have said that she is not to be underestimated, as she is still one of the winningest tennis players of all time, per Statista.

With that being said, it can be assumed that Williams was hopping into an ice bath this morning not for pleasure, but to recover from her competition in the tournament, and she may well continue until the middle of October if she keeps winning her matches.