Serena Williams Offers An Inside Look Into Her Recovery Regime: ‘Ice Bath And Smile’

Tennis superstar Serena Williams provided her fans with an exclusive look into what she does to properly recover after rigorous training this morning on her Instagram account. The compilation of the images can be viewed here.

The 38-year-old shared a series of three photos, which featured her slowly making her way into an ice bath.

In the first photo, Williams smiled while looking directly into the camera. She grasped both her hands around two parallel railings on both sides of her body that led into the tub of water. The tennis star was about knee deep in the water as she wore a long sleeve fitted navy top with a royal blue, red, and white skirt.

The second snap was taken straight on and showed Williams squeezing her eyes shut tightly as she worked her way deeper into the ice bath. Despite the cool temperature, Williams remained smiling while holding onto the railings.

In the last picture included in the post, Williams managed to open her eyes slightly in comparison to the second photo. One again, she provided her 12.6 million followers with a look at her bright white teeth.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion wore her long hair in a high ponytail for the snapshots. This allowed her to show off her recently died golden brown and tightly curled locks.

In under an hour, the post racked up almost 80,000 likes and numerous supportive comments, which included love and praise from her fans.

“Loving your hair!!!!” one fan gushed.

“Love it when you smile” another person commented.

“Gorgeous,” one person remarked.

Amongst the hundreds of fan comments, other celebrities, like actress Hillary Swank, also chimed in on Williams’ post. In addition to noticing the natural beauty the notorious legend portrayed, a number of comments wished Williams the best of luck in her upcoming matches.

Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

According to NBC Sports, Williams is currently competing in the 2020 French Open tournament, and has the opportunity to set the Grand Slam single record if she happens to win. Although she is an underdog in the tournament, most have said that she is not to be underestimated, as she is still one of the most winningest tennis players of all time, according to Statista.

With that being said, it can be assumed that Williams was hopping into an ice bath this morning not for pleasure, but to recover from her competition in the tournament, which will continue until the middle of October if Williams continues to win her matches.