Katelyn Runck Flaunts Tantalizing Cleavage In A Silky Blue Dress

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy triple update in which she rocked a slinky, silky blue dress that showcased her incredible physique. The pictures were taken outdoors, and Katelyn appeared to have found an area with a simple concrete backdrop. The neutral hues of her surroundings allowed the vibrant shade of her dress to truly pop in all three slides. The photos were captured by LHGFX Photography, the photographer behind nearly all of Katelyn’s sizzling snaps.

In the first shot, Katelyn showcased her curves in the slinky garment, which had a low-cut v-neck neckline that flaunted a serious amount of cleavage. It also had super thin thin spaghetti straps which showed off her sculpted arms and shoulders. The silky fabric draped over her ample assets and clung to her waist before cascading down her legs. There was a ruched detail on one side of the piece, leading to a scandalously high slit that showed off nearly all of Katelyn’s toned thigh.

She placed one hand on her hips and rested the other elbow against the wall behind her, her hand lingering near her face. Her long brunette locks cascaded down her chest in tousled curls, and her hair was styled in a deep side part with plenty of volume at the roots. She had a pair of sunglasses perched on her nose, and her plump pout looked luscious in the shot. Katelyn tagged the brand Ladaire in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, suggesting the look came from that particular label.

The second photo was a full-body shot that allowed Katelyn to flaunt even more of her incredible legs. She paired the outfit with strappy black stilettos heels, and posed with one hand holding up her curls as she turned her face towards the sun. The natural light shone down on her, illuminating her bronzed skin. She finished off the post with a short video clip that gave her followers a peek behind-the-scenes at the photoshoot process.

Her fans absolutely loved the sizzling share, and the post racked up over 10,600 likes within just two hour of going live. It also received 544 comments from Katelyn’s eager audience.

“You always have a great variety of cute outfits,” one fan wrote.

“So beautiful,” another added simply, including a string of heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“Goddess in blue,” a third fan remarked, loving the hue of her ensemble.

“What an amazing color on you,” another follower chimed in.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn sizzled in another sexy dress that showed off her incredible physique. The number she wore in that series of snaps featured a plunging neckline and feminine floral print that looked stunning with her dark hair.