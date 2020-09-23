‘Counting On’ Star Jana Duggar Welcomes Fall With Coffee-Inspired IG Post

Jana Duggar welcomed the Fall season with a coffee-inspired Instagram post. The Counting On star shared her love of cooler weather by posting a photo that many of her followers could relate to as the temperatures drop.

In the snap, which was liked by her 732,000 followers over 33,000 times and counting, Jana pointed her camera artfully downward so fans could see inside her large coffee cup at the hot beverage inside. They also admired her knit sweater, long denim skirt, Birkenstocks, and red pedicure.

The Counting On star held a brown mug in her right hand as she stood on a tan tiled floor in what appeared to be the family’s Tontitown, Arkansas home.

Jana is well-known for her love of the beverage. She has it listed as one of the things she enjoys most in her personal description at the top of her Instagram page, as seen here.

The oldest sister of the Duggar clan, and a twin to John-David, delighted fans with her simple share. They posted comments regarding their enjoyment of this time of year as well and shared their feelings about Jana’s love for the cooler weather.

“Coffee and fall! Two of my faves!!! And you of course,” remarked one follower.

“Is that Pumpkin Spice coffee? It’s technically not sweater weather ’til you have a PS,” joked a second fan.

Followers of the reality star were treated to a more intimate look at Jana’s life during the most recent episode of the TLC series. Her family, who shared they were thankful for all the things the 30-year-old does for them on a daily basis, built her a greenhouse so that she can continue to explore her passion for gardening. It was constructed while she was on a trip with her brother John and his wife Abbie to Tennessee. She stated in a sit-down interview in the same episode that she wished people would focus more on other things about her than her personal life, such as her passions for travel, design, and horticulture.

“I feel like these days, probably one of the most common questions is, ‘Am I in a relationship?”’ she said as seen in a Facebook video here. “Sometimes it gets a little old. I’m like ‘No, I’m not, no I don’t have anyone.’ And usually, I’m just like ‘OK, I’ll just answer it and go on and that’s it.’ Sometimes it can get a little like, ‘What, that’s not the only thing in the world to talk about.'”