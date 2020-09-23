‘Selling Sunset’ Bombshell Christine Quinn Stuns In Black Mesh Bra As She Poses With Her Edgy Shoe Collection

Selling Sunset’s breakout star Christine Quinn took to Instagram to show off her enviable cleavage, and her Barbie doll good looks, on Tuesday. The blond bombshell — who is known for her quirky style — stripped down to a black mesh bra for a stunning snap next to an outrageous collection of shoes.

The reality TV beauty posed on a chair next her wardrobe, with just her upper body in shot. However, a mirror in the background of the image showed fans the rest of her sultry outfit.

Christine wore a black silky robe for the stunning photo, with feather detailing on the hem. She posed with the robe off one shoulder so her followers could glimpse her risqué lingerie. The light mesh bra featured pairs of Gs that turned inwards to face each other, and sporadic dots. The outer rim of the garment was scalloped in a darker material, and tiny bows were placed at the point where the thin shoulder straps joined the cups. The revealing lingerie put a significant amount of Christine’s bombshell cleavage on display.

The TV personality turned to look over her left shoulder as she gazed off into the middle-distance and allowed natural light from a nearby window to graze her beautiful face. Her light blond hair was styled into old Hollywood waves, which added a touch of silver screen glamour to the photograph.

In the background of the shot were many pairs of outlandish high heels, including a number of hot pink pairs, and one covered in metal spikes, placed on black shelves.

The post’s caption was typical of Christine’s tongue-in-cheek sense of humor. A number of the larger-than-life star’s 1.3 million followers took to the comments section to praise the striking snap.

“Could you imagine being this beautiful AND successful???,” wrote one fan.

“I want to look like you,” added another.

“@thechristinequinn can be pretty, fabulous, glamorous at the same time,” contributed a third admirer, who added two pink heart emoji to their words.

Christine is no stranger to posting racy shots on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr reported, on September 16th, the beauty shared a jaw-dropping image of herself in a red swimsuit as she celebrated landing the cover of Maxim Australia. In the photo, Christine showed off her impossible curves in a red one-piece, which she clasped to her chest. She wore her long blond hair in loose curls for the glam photoshoot as she gazed at the camera, her left eyebrow raised suggestively.