‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday: Ridge Rushes To See Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, September 24 dish that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will rush to the cliff house after Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) tips him off about his daughter, per SheKnows Soaps. Thomas tells his dad that his sister is having a nervous breakdown.

Ridge may have his hands full with his new bride and ex-wife, but he will still put family first. When his son calls to tell him that Steffy is going through a crisis, he will ditch everything to support his only daughter.

The dressmaker knows that Steffy’s going through a rough patch after her accident. She is a single mother who is trying to work from home after hurting her ribs in a motor vehicle collision. Her doctor told her that he would not renew her script for prescription painkillers, and as far as Ridge knows, Steffy’s been trying to power it through with over-the-counter meds.

As seen in the image below, Ridge will be shocked at Steffy’s disheveled state when he arrives at her home. He soon finds out that she’s accusing Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) of kidnapping Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray). She’s inconsolable as she sobs and tries to get her father to side with her.

Ridge slowly extracts the story and finds out that not everything is as it seems. Liam found his ex-wife passed out on the couch. She wasn’t responding to his calls, so he slapped her to wake her up. After much interrogation, she finally admitted that she had been taking the painkillers. However, she didn’t source the pills from Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan).

The dressmaker sees that Liam had every reason to be concerned. Steffy is talking incoherently and she’s not making much sense as she rants and raves. He soon realizes that Steffy’s behaviour is consistent with someone who is abusing medication. She has become dependent on the meds and is using them to cover up a deeper pain.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy will continue to unleash her wrath against everyone. She will hurl abuse at Liam, Hope, and even Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). She has a lot of pent-up hurt and frustration that has been building up over a long period of time.

At some point, Steffy’s loved ones realize that they need to stage an intervention. She cannot continue down this path and needs some help. However, Steffy is still in denial about being addicted to the painkillers and will blast them for trying to interfere in her life. It’s only when she realizes that she may lose Kelly that Steffy starts coming to her senses.