Salma Hayek, 54, Gives Fans An Intimate Glimpse Of Her ‘White Hair Of Wisdom’

Salma Hayek often earns praise for her age-defying good looks, but this week the 54-year-old actress shared with fans an intimate glimpse of herself that proved she is indeed getting older.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a closely framed picture of her face as she appeared to recline on the ground with a blue towel behind her head. Hayek’s hair was drawn up in a bun, with a few stray white hairs showing.

In the caption for the picture, Hayek posted about her “white hair of wisdom.” The snap was a big hit with Hayek’s followers, racking up more than 200,000 likes in just a few hours and prompting a number of comments praising the actress for being so open about her aging. While she is normally earning accolades for her physique and skin that fans say look decades younger than her 54 years, Hayek has also been willing to show off the signs that she is getting older.

Despite the stray grays, Hayek still showed off the youthful good looks that often earn her some viral attention online. Her face showed few signs of aging, with almost no hints of wrinkles around her eyes or mouth. That look doesn’t come easy, as Hayek has explained that she has an intensive skincare routine in order to keep her skin at its healthiest.

While she is no stranger to getting dressed up for photo shoots and red carpet appearances, Hayek recently said that she appreciates her natural looks as well.

“My favorite days are the days that you’re not wearing makeup, and you’re not looking in the mirror because you’re not thinking about how you look,” she said in an interview with People magazine back in April. “‘You’re just present, and you’re just doing your thing. And this is the best thing about not wearing makeup, when you’re not thinking, ‘How do I look without makeup? Oh, I forgot to put makeup.'”

As The Daily Mail noted, Hayek also took to social media earlier in the year to show the spread of her gray hairs before getting a bit of a summer makeover to return to her dark-haired roots. She posted a series of side-by-side photos that showed the change from her stray white hairs to the new darker look, explaining to followers that she needed to have the work done for an upcoming photo shoot.

“In anticipation for reshoots, I finally had to do my roots,” she wrote in the picture’s caption.