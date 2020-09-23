‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric & Nicole Say Goodbye, Bonnie Kisses Justin

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, September 23, 2020 reveal that there will be a lot of drama to unpack during the midweek episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) say a tearful goodbye to his new wife, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). The couple will seemingly put their marriage on pause as they’ve agreed that Eric will return to Africa for another mission trip.

Eric has admitted that he feels a calling to head to Africa so that he can do some good in the world. However, he’s very conflicted over leaving his new bride, Nicole, and her daughter Holly Jonas, back home.

Nicole was very understanding about Eric’s wishes, and encouraged him to leave to fulfil his dreams. On Wednesday, they’ll say goodbye to one another not knowing what the future will bring for them. With Vaughan opting to leave the soap opera it looks like things are up in the air for Eric and Nicole.

Fans are now wondering if the couple will split just weeks after finally tying the knot, or if the show will decide to recast the character with a new actor in Vaughan’s absence.

Meanwhile, Eric will also speak with his twin sister, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), before leaving. Eric and Sami have been on the outs as of late following a brutal custody battle over Sami’s grandson.

Chris Haston / NBC

Although Sami’s daughter, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold), left a letter making it clear that she wanted Eric and Nicole to raise her newborn baby boy, Sami couldn’t accept that fact and took the issue to court. After some very shocking witnesses and revelations, Sami was awarded full custody of the child.

However, after speaking with Eric it looks like Sami will present Allie with a compromise when it comes to raising the little boy.

Elsewhere in Salem, Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) past will come back to haunt her. Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) is currently trying to get the attempted murder charges against Kristen dropped by confessing to the crime himself.

However, Kristen has done a lot of bad things in her life that could present a case against her character. She’s been guilty of kidnapping, impersonation, and so much more over the years.

Finally, Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) will make her move on Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) by planting a kiss on him. The ordeal could be a bit traumatic for Justin, as Bonnie is a dead ringer for his late wife, Adrienne.