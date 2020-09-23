Jade Thirlwall Poses In Pajamas From Her Skinny Dip Range

Jade Thirlwall, who is one-fourth of the successful British girl group Little Mix, took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The singer has her own clothing range with the brand Skinny Dip and is using the social media platform to promote the collection.

In the first shot, the “Shout Out to My Ex” hitmaker stunned in a long-sleeved black top that featured the text “u tired hun?” in white. Thirwall paired the ensemble with matching shorts that fell above her upper thigh. She styled her wavy blond and brunette hair down with a middle part and opted for a pair of glasses. The X Factor winner kept her nails short without any coat of polish and looked very comfy for the occasion.

Thirlwall was snapped on her knees on a bed while holding what appeared to be a pet in her arms. She was captured side-on in front of a rectangular mirror that was hung on the wall. Thirlwall looked directly at the camera lens with her locks pushed behind her shoulders.

In the next slide, the entertainer opted for a long-sleeved white top that said “tired af” in large writing on the front. Thirwall paired the outfit with matching shorts that also fell above her knees. She kept her locks down and was seemingly more glammed-up for this snapshot.

Thirwall posed on the sofa with her legs curled up. She closed her eyes and raised one hand to her head the other to the side of her face. The 27-year-old sported a subtle mouth-open expression while the sun looked to be reflecting on her.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 224,000 likes and over 1,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.7 million followers.

“Somebody better call God, because she’s missing an angel!!!!” one user wrote.

“THIS IS CUTE!!” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“Oh look it’s a goddess,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You really are the prettiest,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her beauty is nothing new for Thirlwall. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a cut-out bodysuit for the new Little Mix music video for “Holiday.” Thirlwall wore her hair down in curls and accessorized with a ring. She is a fan of body art and showed off a hint of the tattoo inked on the side of her body.